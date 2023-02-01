Match report: Hearts of Oak fail to beat 10-man Legon Cities

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak were earlier today held to a goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium by 10-man Legon Cities on matchday 15 of the ongoing 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians went into the game with full confidence after beating Medeama 1-0 at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa but they couldn't continue the winning run.



Legon Cities ended the game as the better side but couldn't convert the half chances they created in the first ten minutes with Eric Osei Bonsu and Michael Etou missing all the opportunities.



Hearts of Oak's first chance came in the 13th minute after Obeng Jnr was set up by Linda Ntange but the striker's shot was not powerful enough to beat goalkeeper Slyvesster Sackey.



The two teams were all unlucky in the first half as both Eric Osei Bonsu and Linda Ntange hit the post from the free-kick spot before the break.

Hearts of Oak started as the better team in the second half and got the numerical advantage after Nii Bortey was shown a red card for his foul on Kwadwo Obeng Jnr as the last man between the Phobian and his goalkeeper.



Despite having the numerical advantage, Hearts of Oak couldn't make it count as the wastefulness of their attackers ensured that Legon Cities finished the game with a point.



The Phobians have now drawn 7 out of the 15 games so far this season. They occupy the third position on the table with 25 points.



Legon Ciities have now moved up on the ladder to the 14th position with 18 points because of King Faisal's 3-2 defeat at home to Medeama SC.