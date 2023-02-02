12
Match report: Karela United end Asante Kotoko's unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory

Kotoko Jersey 23 Fc9D XIWIAE65gX Asante Kotoko SC

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Karela United have ended Asante Kotoko's 6-game unbeaten run in all competitions after beating the Porcupine Warriors by a lone goal at the Ayinase Camp Park.

Samuel Atta Kumi's 54th-minute penalty goal became the only difference as a wasteful Karela United failed to get more goals despite creating numerous chances in the game.

The encounter which can best be described as a game of two halves was characterized by wastefulness as the two teams squandered the opportunities they got despite the few saves from both goalkeepers.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Amponsah was the busier on the day as his brilliant saves in the first ten minutes help the visitors to go into the break with a point.

Karela United who desperately needed a win to move out of the relegation zone came back stronger in the second half as they kept attacking Kotoko from all angles in search of a goal but were not able to beat Frederick Boateng.

With Boateng being difficult to beat, Karela got the advantage through a penalty after Justice Blay brought down Boakye on the edge of the box.

The Kotoko players were hoping for a free kick but referee Taburi pointed to the spot and Samuel Atta Kumi executed the penalty kick with perfection to put his team ahead in the game.

Karela United have now moved out of the relation zone and currently occupy the 13th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 19 points after matchday 15.

Asante Kotoko on the other hand have dropped to 5th behind rivals Accra Hearts of Oak with 24 points.

