Match report: Kwadwo Frimpong scores as King Faisal beats Sharks in Elmina

Kwadwo Frimpong's second-half strike proved the decider as King Faisal recorded a vital away win at Elmina Sharks on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

The Insha Allah Boys produced a resolute performance to earn all three points and move out of the bottom three.



Elmina Sharks started the game the better side and should have opened the scoring through forward Benjamin Boateng but his effort went wide.



King Faisal had to wait till the 37th minute to come close after Zubairu Ibrahim tested Bawa Martey from a long-range effort.



Sharks came close again before the break but could not just break the deadlock.



The game swung in the second half and just five minutes after recess Kwadwo Frimpong gave the visitors the lead.

Sharks woke from slumber and tried severally with Dan Lad Ibrahim proving impregnable in post.



Just before the referee was signaled for tike added on, Sharks against tested the on-loan Asante Kotoko goalie but Danlad came to the party.



The visitors ended the game with a big sigh of relief, recording their second away win of the season after a majestic display at the Nduom Park.



