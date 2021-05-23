Match report: Legon Cities beats Aduana Stars 2-0

Legon Cities gave their relegation fight a boost with a 2-0 win over Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

The Royals had an early opportunity to take the lead but striker Jonah Attuquaye saw his effort go wide.



But on 13 minutes, Attuquaye made amends for his earlier miss with the opening goal for the host's thanks to a brilliant assist from Matthew Anim Cudjoe.



He could have registered a quick brace in the first half but his header on a Richmond Antwi cross from the right side was too feeble to beat goalkeeper Massawudu Inusah.



Cudjoe was sublime in the first half and just after the hour mark he threaded a defense-splitting pass on goal but it was over-hit and Antwi couldn't reach it.



Legon Cities were unlucky to have doubled their lead in the 34th minute when Antwi's connection from 12 yards came off the side post and later collected

Cudjoe started the move with another sublime pass which found Attuquaye who squared it Antwi but couldn't hit the back of the net.



In the second half, it was a see-saw contest with both sides making dangerous moves and Legon Cities striking the crossbar.



Baba Mahama was picked out neatly by an Attuquaye squared pass and his connection smashed the woodwork.



Then Legon Cities were awarded a penalty after Antwi's shot at goal was adjudged to have come off the hand of Brefo.



Defender Joseph Adjei converted the spot-kick expertly with goalkeeper Inusah left flat-footed.





