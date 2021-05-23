Match report: Prince Opoku Agyemang strike late for Medeama to beat AshantiGold

A late Prince Opoku Agyemang penalty goal earned Medeama SC a hard-fought 1-0 victory over AshantiGold SC in a Ghana Premier League Match Week 26 fixture.

Medeama welcomed Ashgold to the Akoon Park at Tarkwa seeking a win. They had gone three games without a win in the season.



After seeing Asante Kotoko drop points on Saturday, Medeama knew a win will help them narrow the gap, so they approached the clash attempting to kill two birds with a stone.



For Ashgold, they went into the encounter determined to avoid defeat to the home side and probably steal a win which would have been their first at Tarkwa since 2017.



After a goalless first half, the atmosphere at Tarkwa was tensed as the home side grew desperate.



Their relentless push for a goal came in the closing stages of the game when the home side was awarded a penalty.

Prince Opoku Agyemang stepped up to deliver and he did just that to give Medeama the lead.



The goal was the 8th for the striker who just returned after a spell in South Africa for the second round of the campaign.



Medeama held on for the three maximum points as they move 3rd on the league table on 43 points.



