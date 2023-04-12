Mathematically we can win the league - King Faisal coach Ignatius Osei Fosu

King Faisal head coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu,

King Faisal Babies head coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu, has said his side is mathematically capable of winning the Ghana Premier League despite being in the bottom half.

According to the manager, only league leaders Aduana Stars are safe from relegation.



In an interview with TV3, Ignatius Osei Fosu explained why he believes King Faisal, who are 11th on the table are still capable of winning the league.



"All things being equal, mathematically, we can also win the league. Mathematically, I think it is only Aduana who is free from relegation all the rest of the clubs are relegation bound. "



The former Dreams FC manager crowned himself as the most experienced young coach in Ghana.



"King Fasail takes Ignatius, 3 hours to a game and that becomes the talking point more than the game itself. Everybody talking about Ignatius means that I've already made a name for myself in Ghana football. If not anything, I'm the most experienced young coach."

The Insha Allah boys after 25 matches in the GPL are on 32 points, 7 points behind fourth place Asante Kotoko, and 12 points behind leaders Aduana Stars.



Ignatius Osei Fosu was appointed as Faisal manager on April 6, 2023. He has managed two games so far with both ending in a draw.



His biggest achievement so far is qualifying Faisal for the semi-finals of the MTN FA Cup, eliminating Aduana on penalty shootouts.



EE/KPE