Mathew Anim Cudjoe hoping to leave 'lasting impression' at Black Satellites after maiden call up

Mathew Anim Cudjoe made his debut with Asante Kotoko in the GPL

Ghanaian prodigy Mathew Anim Cudjoe has expressed delight in earning a call up to the national U-20 team.

Cudjoe, who played for Asante Kotoko in the cancelled 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season, was invited to camp together with 69 other players for preparations ahead of the WAFU 'B' qualifiers.



The 16-year-old is hoping to make the final squad and believes he can make a huge impact on the team.



"I’m very excited to get called in again," he wrote on Twitter. "It’s always an honour getting invited to camps and hopefully I can make the most of it and leave a lasting impression," he added.



Coach Karim Zito will start the pre-selection screening on Friday at the Ghanaian Soccer centre of excellence.

After the screening of the first seventy, another batch of 70 will undergo the same process as the technical team selects the best team to represent Ghana at the U-20 level.



All players invited will undergo the COVID-19 test as a measure to control the spread of the deadly virus.





