Mathew Anim Cudjoe scores for Dundee United against Falkirk

Ghanaian attacker Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Ghanaian attacker Mathew Anim Cudjoe scored in Dundee United's 4-2 defeat to Falkirk in the Scottish Challenge Cup Quarter-final on Friday evening.

A series of early crosses indicated danger, and Leon McCann's deep cross was turned in at the back post by Callum Morrison in the fourth minute.



Anim Cudjoe restored parity in the 27th minute with a long effort.



Dundee United seized control after just five minutes, with Watt adding a goal to his earlier assist.



Watt's clever move opened up space following a throw-in, and while holding off his man, he twisted inside the box before curling a shot in off the underside of the bar.

Three goals in five minutes put the hosts in complete control.



Morrison's free kick from the edge of the area crashed off the bar, settling at the feet of Yeats, who slipped the ball home.



Tom Lang put the hosts ahead just four minutes later.



Just a minute later, Kevin Holt's back pass found Morrison lurking, and he rounded Walton to slide in his second of the evening.