Matthew Anim Cudjoe bids farewell to Asante Kotoko

Teenager Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Legon Cities midfielder, Matthew Anim Cudjoe, has said his goodbyes to Asante Kotoko.

The youngster played for the Porcupine Warriors on loan last season and wowed the fans with his amazing skill.



During the summer transfer window, Legon Cities won the race for his signature.



Ahead of the new season which starts on Saturday, November, 14, the teenager took to twitter to bid his farewells.



"As I move on with my playing career, I will have to express my profound gratitude to the management, technical team, staff, and supporters of Asante Kotoko for a memorable time together.

“To head coach Maxwell Konadu, who believed in me and gave me first-team opportunities as a 16-year-old, I say a big thank you.”



“Nyame Nhyira Mu Nyinaa," he concluded.



Cudjoe made six appearances for Asante Kotoko and scored once.





