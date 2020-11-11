Matthew Anim Cudjoe bids farewell to Asante Kotoko

Legon Cities midfielder, Matthew Anim Cudjoe, has said his goodbyes to Asante Kotoko.
The youngster played for the Porcupine Warriors on loan last season and wowed the fans with his amazing skill.
During the summer transfer window, Legon Cities won the race for his signature.
Ahead of the new season which starts on Saturday, November, 14, the teenager took to twitter to bid his farewells.
"As I move on with my playing career, I will have to express my profound gratitude to the management, technical team, staff, and supporters of Asante Kotoko for a memorable time together.
“To head coach Maxwell Konadu, who believed in me and gave me first-team opportunities as a 16-year-old, I say a big thank you.”
“Nyame Nhyira Mu Nyinaa," he concluded.
Cudjoe made six appearances for Asante Kotoko and scored once.
As I move on with my playing career I will have to express my profound gratitude to the management, technical team, staff and supporters of Asante Kotoko for the memorable time together. @AsanteKotoko_SC ???? pic.twitter.com/ADraPTA2WW— Mathew Anim Cudjoe (@CudjoeAnim) November 11, 2020
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- 2020/21 GPL: We are not a title contender - Legon Cities coach
- Twitter users celebrate Accra Hearts of Oak on its 109th Birthday
- Ashantigold, Kotoko, other clubs celebrate Hearts of Oak’s 109th birthday
- Hearts of Oak's Kwadwo Obeng Jnr vows to gun down Aduana Stars on Saturday
- We will get a better replacement for Victorien Adebayor – Inter Allies coach
- Read all related articles