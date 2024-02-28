Maurice Ampaw details spiritual battle with Asamoah Gyan, Rev Owusu Bempah over Sarah Kwablah case

Maurice Ampaw is a private legal practitioner

Maurice Ampaw, the private legal practitioner who represented Sarah Kwablah in her legal tussle with legendary Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan, has alleged that not only did they prosecute the case in the courtroom but also in the spiritual realm.

The outspoken legal practitioner claimed that taking up the case exposed him to spiritual and physical attacks not only from Gyan and his brother Baffour alone but also from Reverend Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Ministry International.



On the Gyan brothers, Maurice Ampaw disclosed in a Kingdom FM interview that he had to handle the issue tactfully and with extreme caution because both Asamoah Gyan and Baffour Gyan were allegedly fortified spiritually and physically and, therefore, could harm him.



“I dare people who Ghanaians are afraid of. I dared Asamoah Gyan and won. Asamoah Gyan and Baffour Gyan are fortified spiritually and physically, so it is not easy to go up against them,” he said.



Maurice Ampaw claimed that the same case exposed him to an alleged spiritual attack from Reverend Owusu Bempah.



He recounts that in the heat of the Asamoah Gyan versus Sarah Kwablah saga, Reverend Owusu Bempah came out to warn him not to destroy the image of Gyan as the footballer was held in high esteem.

Maurice Ampaw says his response to Reverend Owusu Bempah’s words of caution led to a curse on him by the renowned man of God.



“I took on Reverend Owusu Bempah and won. It all started when I took up the Sarah Kwablah case. Owusu Bempah went on a radio station to attack me for going after Gyan. He said that Gyan was a star and did not deserve the attacks from me. I told him that as a man of God, when someone is accused of sodomy, your duty is to find out the truth.



“He threatened me to keep quiet else he would curse me. I also dared him on air to activate the curse on me when I go to court. I went to court the next day, spoke for 30 minutes, and nothing happened to me. When I returned from the court, he asked Kofi Adomah to come and beg me”, he told Kingdom FM.



Asamoah Gyan vs Sarah Kwablah



The news story, which broke in June 2015, had Asamoah Gyan alleging that Sarah Kwablah, a student of the University of Ghana at the time, wanted to blackmail him with a sex video involving the two parties.

Just after the publication by the Daily Guide, Sarah Kwablah granted an interview in which she shared her side of the story and provided videos, pictures, as well as WhatsApp conversations that supported her argument. This interview, she granted GHBase in 2015.



As a result, Asamoah Gyan instituted legal action against Sarah Kwablah, Anthony Osarfo and two others for conspiring to extort money from him. Osarfo Anthony, Chris Handler, Sarah Kwablah, and Ekow Micah were arrested, charged with conspiracy to extort money and arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court 9.



In the course of the court proceedings, Sarah Kwablah, through her lawyer, Maurice Ampaw, alleged that Asamoah Gyan sodomized and subjected her to supposed inhumane sexual activities.



In 2019, An Accra Circuit Court acquitted and discharged Osarfo Anthony (Arts/Entertainment Writer), Chris Handler (Blogger), Sarah Kwablah (Law Student), and Ekow Micah (Musician) of the blackmail and extortion charges brought against them by Asamoah Gyan.



What Reverend Owusu Bempah said about Maurice Ampaw

Reverend Owusu Bempah, in a Happy FM interview in December 2015, warned Maurice Ampaw to desist from attacking Asamoah Gyan.



“Asamoah Gyan has been helpful to this country, and I think we should rather be talking about that than what that lawyer [Maurice Ampaw] has been saying. Asamoah Gyan is the hope of Ghana and Black Stars, but I don’t see any impact that lawyer Ampaw has made. I can’t see what that lawyer Ampaw has done for this country to be given such attention. All I’m saying is that if he is an idle lawyer who does not have any case to settle in court, he should not ride on Asamoah Gyan to be famous. We need Asamoah Gyan more than that lawyer Ampaw, so he must shut up and leave Asamoah Gyan alone,” he fumed.





@longjondeblogger I went in a spiritual battle with Rev Owusu Bempah who vowed to strike me with Epilepsy for challenging him and I won him hands down- Lawyer Maurice Ampaw reveals Owusu Bempah came begging at his feet through Kofi Adomaa Nwanwanii ♬ original sound - LongJon DeBlogger

EK