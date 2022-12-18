Mawuko Afadzinu elected First Vice President of Ghana Olympic Committee

Mawuko Afadznu

Source: GNA

Mr. Mawuko Afadznu, President of the Ghana Table Tennis Federation, has been elected First Vice-President of the Ghana Olympic Committee.

He polled 38 valid votes cast to beat his contender, Mr. Mohammed Adjei Sowah, former Metropolitan Chief Executive for Accra and former Greater Accra Regional Chairman for the Ghana Swimming Association who managed to poll 19 votes.



The election was held at The Trust Emporium on Saturday, December 17 as one of the agendas for the 2022 congress of the Olympic Movement in Ghana.



The first Vice President position became vacant after the demise of Mr. Paul Kodjo Atchoe, former President of the Ghana Volleyball Association early this year.



According to Article 9(6) of the GOC’s constitution “Any vacancy on the Board shall be filled by election of a new member (for the remainder of the term) at the next Congress.



Mr. Afadzinu previously served as a Board Member of the GOC between 2017 and 2021.

During this period, he was the Chairman of the Sponsorship and Marketing subcommittee and Ghana’s Chef de Mission for the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in Bahamas.



He contested for the first vice presidential slot during the 2021 GOC elections but lost to the late Paul Atchoe



The current board as it stands now is Ben Nunoo Mensah (President), Mawuko Afadzinu (first vice), Frederick Otu Lartey (second vice), Mohammed Mahadi (third vice), Mohammed Sahnoon Esq (Secretary General), Jerry Ahmed Shaib (Deputy Secretary General), Frederick Acheampong (Treasurer), Isaac Aboagye Duah (Deputy Treasurer).



Other members of the current are Michael Aggrey, George Okoe Lamptey, Albert Frimpong, Emmanuel Tetteh, Delphina Quaye, Abdul Hayye, Dr.Bella Bello Bitugo, Rev. Emmanuel Dzani Nikoi, Michael Nkow Ayeh and Emmanuel O. Asare.