Max FM's Sports Biz takes off in style

Nafisa and Evans Amewugah are the hosts of the show

Max 87.9 FM's Sports Biz has started on a bright note after its maiden edition on Saturday.

The show took off on the 1st of august 2020 from 8 to 9am has shown great promise and it is expected to live up to take the capital by storm.



The fast tempo sports show hosted by Evans Amewugah with massive support from Nafisa Fattal (co-host) and Disk Jockey (DJ) Nana Yaw Takyi fuses lifestyle, entertainment and music.



It has segments like Fox Box which highlights on sports personality profile, foreign and local tit bits, Fan Park (General topic) designed to make their weekends a worthwhile.

"This is specially designed with our cherished listeners in mind aimed at making their weekends at heart. It is a whole package with the primary focus of providing sports information amid fun and entertainment," Nafisa said in an interview.



She added " We want to take sports presentation to another level, hence the fusion of entertainment and music, I believe with our strong production team headed by Yaw ampofo ankra (Head of Sports), we will go places.



"We are live on air every Saturday morning from 8 to 9am."

Source: Evans Amewugah ,contributor

