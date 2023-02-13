0
Maxwell Abbey Quaye joins Serbian side FK Loznica

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Maxwell Abbey Quaye has joined Serbian club FK Loznica Footballghana.com can report.

The talented twenty-five-year-old attacking midfielder started his career with Global FC and spent part of his career in Accra with Ghana Premier League club Accra Great Olympics.

Abbey Quaye scored 20 goals in the last two seasons for Great Olympics in the domestic top-flight.

Midfielder Maxwell Abbey Quaye is already training with Loznica football club. He joined the FK Loznica Stadion for an undisclosed amount. Maxwell Abbey Quaye was bought to strengthen the attacking departing of the green and white.

The continuation of the competition within the Mozzart Bet Prva Liga of Serbia is scheduled for a little more than two weeks, and Loznica football players are visiting FK Inđija at the Stadion FK Indija.

FK Loznica is 14th on the Mozzart Bet Prva Liga table with 19 points after 19 games.

