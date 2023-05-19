Maxwell Abbey Quaye set to join Norwegian club Raufoss

Former Accra Great Olympics FC star player, Maxwell Abbey Quaye

Former Accra Great Olympics FC star player, Maxwell Abbey Quaye, is set to sign for Norwegian club Raufoss IL, according to Sportsworldghana.com.

Quaye's move to Raufoss IL will be as a free agent, following his departure from Ghana Premier League side after the 2021/22 season.



He was part of the Ghana Black Stars squad at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, where Ghana faced an early elimination at the group stages.



His contributions were particularly crucial for the Great Olympics during the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons, where he starred for the Dade boys throughout.

During his time at Great Olympics, the 25-year-old striker showcased his prowess, scoring an impressive tally of 23 goals in 61 matches across two seasons.



His remarkable performances not only earned him recognition within his club but also secured him a place in both the senior national team, the Black Stars, and the Black Galaxies team.



Abbey Quaye's move to Serbian club FK Loznica failed after change in management in March.