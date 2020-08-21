Sports News

Maxwell Arthur signs 2-year contract extension with Dreams FC

Defender, Maxwell Arthur

Defender Maxwell Arthur has signed a 2-year contract extension at Dreams Football Club (FC).

The Ghana Premier League side after enduring a difficult campaign in the 2019/2020 football season is now preparing for a better campaign next season.



As they put things in order, the Dawu-based club has tied highly-rated defender Maxwell Arthur to a new contract.



“Maxwell Arthur has today renewed his contract with Dreams FC, keeping him at the Theatre of Dreams until 2022”, an official club statement has said today.

The versatile defender has enjoyed a fine journey at the club playing a huge role in the team's historic G8 victory in 2018.



He can play as a defensively midfielder and excelled during the recently canceled Ghana Premier League campaign.



The defender made 9 appearances for the Still Believe side and managed to chip in with 1 assist before the season was eventually abandoned due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

