Maxwell Baako is set to leave Asante Kotoko ahead of new season

Asante Kotoko forward, Maxwell Baakoh

Asante Kotoko winger, Maxwell Baako is on the verge of leaving the Porcupine Warriors prior to the commencement of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

Baako joined the Kumasi-based club on a two-year deal in 2018 from Karela United and according to report, he is on his way out of the club after rejecting contract extension talks with the Porcupine Warriors with his current contract set to expire on October 30.



He had an incredible debut season with Asante Kotoko during the CAF Confederation Cup competition until he sustained a knee injury.



He underwent knee surgery earlier this year which kept him out of action for several months.

The 24-year-old could only make few appearances in the just truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.



It is believed that several clubs in the Ghana Premier League have expressed interest in signing the talented forward on a free transfer before October 31 (the transfer deadline day).