Maxwell Baakoh to remain at Asante Kotoko despite exit talks

Maxwell Baakoh

Asante Kotoko winger Maxwell Baakoh is set to remain at the club for the upcoming season, according to reports.

Baakoh has been in the news lately after reports went rife that he’s one of several players to have declared surplus to requirements by coach Maxwell Konadu ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



However, reports from Kumasi-based OTEC FM indicate that the player is likely to stay with the Porcupine Warriors after holding crucial talks with the coaching staff.



Coach Konadu is said to have assured the petit Wideman that he will play a key role in his team in the coming season.



Baakoh joined the club on a two-year deal from Karela United in 2018.

He had an incredible debut season with Asante Kotoko during the CAF Confederation Cup competition until he sustained a knee injury.



Baakoh underwent knee surgery earlier this year which kept him out of action for several months.



His contract with the club expires on October 30.