Maxwell Boakye scores brace to power Ferroviario de Maputo victory in Mozambique

Sun, 2 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Maxwell Boakye produced a man of the match performance when his outfit Ferroviario de Maputo defeated Pemba Bay in the Mozambique top-flight on Sunday.

The former Hearts of Oak player scored a second half brace to help his side end the first round of the league in a grand style following a 3-0 win.

The host shot into the lead after just seven minutes into the thrilling encounter as Ferroviario de Maputo went to recess with a one goal advantage.

An improved the performance in the second half saw the home team grabbed two additional goals through the Ghanaian forward.

The former Karela United striker who lasted 88 minutes scored in the 53rd and 67th minute marks respectively to cement victory for the host.

Boakye has been impressive this season for the capital-based club, scoring 6 goals and providing 3 assists in 11 matches.

