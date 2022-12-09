0
Maxwell Boakye scores to power Ferroviario de Maputo to Mozambique Cup final

5aabf382 3618 46d9 8d57 87ef49aa4227 Boakye in action for his club

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Maxwell Boakye scored to propel his side, Ferroviario de Maputo to the final of the Mozambique Cup on Wednesday.

The former Hearts of Oak striker started and lasted the entire duration as his side inflicted a 1-0 win over US Songo.

Boakye scored the only goal of the match that propelled his outfit to victory in the 44th minute.

He will hope to help his side to win the ultimate on Sunday when they face Ferroviario de Beira.

The forward will feature in the CAF Confederations Cup next season should his outfit win the Mozambique Cup title.

Boakye who joined the Mozambique outfit in the summer window has scored ten goals and provided four assists in 17 games so far.

The former Karela United striker also has four man of the match awards, which is a clear indication of his outstanding performance in Mozambique.

