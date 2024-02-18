Maxwell Gyamfi scores consolation goal for VfL Osnabruck in defeat to Elversberg

Defender, Maxwell Gyamfi

German-born Ghanaian defender, Maxwell Gyamfi netted a consolation goal for VfL Osnabruck in their away game against Elversberg in the German Bundesliga 2.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian defender started and lasted the entire duration as his outfit succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to their opponent in the week 22 fixture on Sunday.



Elversberg sealed victory in the first half following goals from Manuel Feil, Hugo Vandermersch, and Paul Wanner.



The home team opened the scoring in the 36th-minute mark through Manuel Feil before Hugo Vandermersch added his side's second goal, two minutes later.

Germany international Paul Wanner scored to cement victory for the host in the additional minute of the first half.



Gyamfi grabbed the consolation in the 52nd minute as the game ended 3-1.



The Ghanaian defender has made 23 appearances across competitions this season for his side, scoring one goal in the process.