Maxwell Konadu appointed as Black Starlets coach

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu

Maxwell Konadu has been appointed as coach of the national U-17 team, otherwise known as Black Starlets.

The former Ghana striker replaces Ben Fokuo who has been appointed as Black Princesses head trainer.



Maxwell Konadu, a Premier League winner with Asante Kotoko in 2012 after stints with the Black Meteors, Fetteh Feyenoord Academy (now WAFA), and the defunct Red Bull Academy at Sogakope. He also coached Wa All-Stars in the 2009/2010 season. He previously played for Upper West Heroes, Asante Kotoko, Unia Leiria, and Beira- Mar in Portugal.



Maxwell Konadu won Gold at the All Africa Games in 2011 in Maputo, Mozambique. He is a former coach of the Black Stars. He will be assisted by Winfred Dormon and Ignatius Osei-Fosu.



Black Starlets Technical team:



Maxwell Konadu - Head Coach

Winfred Dormon - Assistant Coach



Ignatius Osei Fosu - Assistant Coach



George Owoo - Goal Keepers Trainer



Yussif Andani - Team Doctor



Mensah Agbovor - Welfare Officer

Albert Evedzi - Physiotherapist



Abduali Zakari - Masseur



Baba Aluta Equipment Officer