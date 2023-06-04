1
Maxwell Konadu blames missed chances for defeat to King Faisal

Sun, 4 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Legon Cities head coach, Maxwell Konadu, blamed missed chances for their defeat to King Faisal on Saturday in match week 33 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The Royals suffered a 3-1 defeat at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in their penultimate game of the season.

Despite the loss, Legon Cities remain in 11th place with 43 points but could potentially drop further down the table by the end of Sunday.

Konadu explained that starting the game slowly had a significant impact in the first quarter and that they should have capitalized on the chances they created.

"We started very slow and that affected Us in the first 15-20 minutes. Having said that, I think we created some decent chances which I think we could have done better but like I said we've lost another game," he told StarTimes.

"We need to go home and fix all the negatives in the team and try to win our last game. It's going to be quite difficult in your last game."

