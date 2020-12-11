Maxwell Konadu convinced Asante Kotoko proved a good team in Legon Cities win

Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko Head Coach Maxwell Konadu believes his side proved they were a good team following their slim margin win over Legon Cities.

The Porcupine Warriors hosted the Royals in a Ghana Premier League Match Week 5 encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.



Asante Kotoko won the game 1 nil courtesy an Osman Ibrahim first half strike despite not been the most dominant side in the game.



A couple of factors culminated in Kotoko not churning out a spectacular display and were often on a knife’s edge throughout the encounter.



Konadu’s side were left off the hook on several occasions due to some poor finishing on the part of their opponent.

Addressing his side’s win during a post match interview, Maxwell Konadu admitted the game was tough.



He also noted that grinding out a result from the circumstances that occurred in the game shows signs that his side is a good team.



“It was a very difficult game but our boys showed that they were ready to take the 3 points. When the going got tough, they really did everything to make sure that Legon Cities didn’t score…and that for me is the most important thing.



” A good team is a team that at least the day that they don’t play the best, it still manages to secure the three points. I think it’s positive,” he concluded.