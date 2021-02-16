Maxwell Konadu demands $60,000 compensation from Asante Kotoko for wrongful dismissal

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu

Former Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu is demanding $60,000 compensation from his former employers for unfair dismissal.

Maxwell Konadu was fired in December 2020 for poor performance after the side's Premier League defeat to Accra Great Olympics.



The CHAN coach has written to the club's top brass to pay him a compensation of $60,000 for wrongful dismissal.



The figure could skyrocket if it's not resolved internally and dragged to the Ghana Football Association.



The gaffer is demanding his one-year salary of $36,000 plus an additional $24,000 compensation.

Maxwell Konadu's representatives have signalled their intention to seek redress for their client.



Konadu was appointed for a second stint in 2019 following the sacking of Norwegian Kjetil Zachariassen.



He becomes the fourth coach under the tenure of Dr. Kwame Kyei to be sacked.



He joins Steve Pollack, Charles Akonnor, and Kjetil Zachariassen as the list of casualties at the Kumasi-based club in the last two years.