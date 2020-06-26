Sports News

Maxwell Konadu denies requesting for a Sporting Director

Head coach of Asante Kotoko S.C, Maxwell Konadu has denied requesting for a Sporting Director for the Porcupine Warriors.

Reports went rife that, the former Black Stars assistant coach has told the current board of directors to hire a new sporting director for him in the quest to achieve his targets for the club.



Konadu currently has two assistant managers comprising Johnson Smith and Abdullah Gazali.



However, in an interview with Kumasi FM, he said, "There's no truth that I am recommending a new Sporting Director. We are in an isolation, praying, and planning to amidst the COVID-19 pandemic so we haven't decided any Sporting Director role to beef up my technical department.

"We have new board of directors, let allow them to take in charge and plan best for us in every department in the club. If the board need new director or players they will contact me but I haven't received anything.



"We shouldn't start anything that will yield misunderstanding between the playing board, technical team and management, but allow any department to be focus on the progression of the club. We are now putting best things in order” he concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.