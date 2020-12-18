Maxwell Konadu deserves to be sacked - Owusu Bempah

Former Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu

Staunch Asante Kotoko supporter, Owusu Osei Bempah, believes Maxwell Konadu deserves to be sacked.

Konadu, a former Black Stars assistant coach was shown the exit following their 1-0 defeat to Accra Great Olympics on Thursday afternoon.



However, on Friday morning, the club issued a statement confirming the sacking of the former Wa All Stars head trainer.



But Osei Owusu Bempah, who was considered to be the Communications Director of the club during the time of DR KK Sarpong at the club says Konadu deserves to be sacked.



"I am not surprised with the exit of Maxwell Konadu," he told Kumasi based Pure FM.

"The results have been poor and as a club, the is the best decision for any club. I was worried because the phase of the team was completely changed ahead of the season which does not help in team building.



"Maxwell Konadu is gone but who comes in? I wish the person coming in the best of luck but I am sad because Asante Kotoko always deserves the best," he added.



Asante Kotoko will play Dreams FC in the matchday 6 fixtures on Sunday at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu before hosting Al Hilal at the Accra Sports Stadium in their Caf Champions League preliminary round games.



Meanwhile, Johnson Smith, who was assistant to Maxwell Konadu has been appointed as the interim coach.