Maxwell Konadu explains why Hearts of Oak struggled against 10-man Legon Cities

Maxwell Konadu Sacking.png Head coach of Legon Cities, Maxwell Konadu

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head coach of Legon Cities, Maxwell Konadu has disclosed that his side was able to avoid defeat against Hearts of Oak because his players were mentally prepared for the game.

Maxwell Konadu led 10-man Legon Cities to draw against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians who were playing at home struggled to put up a good performance to snatch the maximum three points at the expense of Legon Cities who were reduced to 10 men.

Explaining how he managed to share the spoils with Hearts of Oak, coach Maxwell Konadu noted that it was all down to the mental toughness of his team.

According to him, his players never lost hope even when Nii Gyashie Bortey Acquaye was sent off in the 49th minute.

“It's all about how you mentally prepared your team. They should know that they are going to play against Hearts of Oak and they are one of the biggest teams in the country,” Maxwell Konadu stated.

He added, “if you prepare your players well mentally they will come out and deliver for you and that is exactly what I did.”

Maxwell Konadu is yet to lose a match to Hearts of Oak after nine matches. The coach has won 4 and drawn 5 times against the Rainbow club.

