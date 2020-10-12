Maxwell Konadu gives update on Kotoko player’s fitness level

Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu is optimistic that his side will be ready before the commencement of the 2020/2021 season.

Maxwell Konadu, who observed that his players were rusty on their return to training after the long break has expressed that they are gradually picking up and is of the view that they will get back to their best ahead of the new season.



“Things weren’t good at the beginning of our training but to God be the glory things are going on well now for us. Being away for over five months wasn’t easy but gradually the players are getting back to full fitness.”



“It’s all looking good now and I think that going forward we will reach our peak before we start playing friendly matches,” he said.

Asante Kotoko is currently in Koforidua for pre-season training.



The Ghana Premier League is set to return on November 13 as Kotoko will take on Techiman Eleven Wonders in matchday one.