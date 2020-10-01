Maxwell Konadu hints of more arrivals at Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko Head Coach Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko Head Coach maxwell Konadu has hinted the club is still pursuing other transfer targets after the confirmation of two key deals.

The Porcupine Warriors on Wednesday, September 30, announced the signings of former Karela United midfield gem Emmanuel Keyekeh and young and talented central defender Yusif Mubarik.



The duo are expected to beef up Maxwell Konadu’s squad as Asante Kotoko prepares for the upcoming domestic season and their next CAF Champions League campaign.



Speaking to the media during the club’s first training session (following the lifting of a 7-month ban on football due to Coronavirus), Head Coach Konadu has given a clue there could be a couple of new additions joining the newly signed duo.



“A couple of of one or two will be added, but since we have not concluded negotiations with them we cannot make their names public”, Konadu told the media.

Asante Kotoko have been linked with former AshantiGold SC midfielder Latif Anabila, while there is still a glimmer of hope that there will be a breakthrough in talks to make permanent the deal of Medeama SC’s Justice Blay who has spent the last two seasons on-loan at the Porcupine Warriors.



Maxwell Konadu didn’t give much away on questions specifically about the two players but said negotiations are still ongoing.



“The CEO is doing his best to ensure he wraps up talks (on the two players), so we just have to be patient and wait for the negotiations to be concluded,” Maxwell Konadu insisted.