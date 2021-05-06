Maxwell Konadu inches closer to Legon Cities job

Coach Maxwell Konadu

Revered Ghanaian Football gaffer Maxwell Konadu is close to agreeing on terms with Legon Cities to be the club’s new Head Coach, FMIG can confirm.

This follows fruitful talks that have been had in the last 72 hours.



Legon Cities are on the hunt for a new Head Coach to salvage their struggling campaign in Ghana’s top flight.



The Royals after heavy investment in the playing body have flirted with relegation ever since the season started. They now languish in the drop zone after amassing only 23 points from their 22 games played.



The club started the 2020-21 campaign with Goran Barjaktarevic as Head Coach but he was fired after just two games after failing to impress.

Subsequently, Bashir Hayford was appointed to take over the helm. After 20 matches, the experienced gaffer has also failed to convince the hierarchy that he’s apt for the job hence the decision to relegate him to the junior team and appoint a new Head Coach.



FMIG understands Maxwell Konadu has been top on the list of targets and the former Asante Kotoko Head Coach has impressed totally during talks with the higher-ups at Legon Cities.



Talks are far advanced and the former Black Stars Coach should agree to terms to become a new coach soon after ironing out few details about the move.



FMIG will keep readers posted on any subsequent development.