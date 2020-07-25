Sports News

Maxwell Konadu is influencing our players not to renew their contracts - AshGold supporter

Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu

A leading supporter of Ghana Premier League side Obuasi AshantiGold has fingered Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu for the refusal of the club's key players to renew their contracts.

Kofi Owusu, a leading member of AshantiGold's Executive 90 minutes supporters group says their player's delay in renewing their contracts is the handiwork of Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu.



Several AshGold players have been linked with moves to Asante Kotoko with the likes of Abdul Latif Anabilla, James Akaminko and Shafiu Mumuni all linked to Kotoko.



In an interview with Kumasi based Light FM, the AshGold supporter accused the former Black Stars B coach for the delay of their key-men in renewing their contracts.



"It's true he is behind our players James Akaminko, Latif Anabila's delay in contract renewal."

"He is influencing them with the lucrativeness of Kotoko and convincing them not to sign."



"Ashgold isn't an academy for Kotoko to be coming and buying players from."



"If he needs any player, he should officially come on board and stop luring them secretly because if Kotoko is going to play CAF Champions League, we are also vying in the CAF Confederations Cup.



We are our way to tell Champion to renew the contract of these important players because we want to compete very well in the confederations" he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.