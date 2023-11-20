Maxwell Konadu is now conscious but not verbally active - Nsoatreman FC announce

Nsoatreman FC manager, Maxwell Konadu

Nsoatreman FC's spokesperson, Gyempeh Joel, has indicated that the club's head coach Maxwell Konadu is currently in stable condition after being viciously assaulted on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Joel, in a post shared on X, stated that the former Asante Kotoko manager has regained consciousness but he is not yet verbally active.



"Coach Maxwell Konadu is back to consciousness, but not fully," he wrote.



"He's still very restless and not really verbally active," he added.



Maxwell Konadu was a victim of mob action by disappointed Bofoakwa Tano fans who could not take their team's draw against Nsoatreman lightly.



They invaded the pitch after full-time a manhandled the former Black Stars coach. Other reports indicate that the manager was hit with objects in the process.

Maxwell Konadu went unconscious as a result and was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment.



Konadu set up a defensive approach, which paid dividends as he earned a point to send his team to second place.



Meanwhile, the stalemate means Bofoakwa, who had a strong start to the season and led the table at some point, has slipped to 16th on the log.





