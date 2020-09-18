Maxwell Konadu must add value to Kotoko – Mohammed Polo

Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu

Former Accra Hearts of Oak superstar, Mohammed Polo has called on Asante Kotoko trainer, Maxwell Konadu to add value to the club as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors is expected to represent the country in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League and according to the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner, it is about time Maxwell Konadu announce his presence in the club as a coach by making great impact in Africa.



Asked if the porcupine warriors should augment their squad for Africa, he said, “That is why they have a coach, he should add some value to the club. I’m a coach who always add value to my players so in match days their performance reflect on the pitch and that is what every coach in Ghana must do”



“I expect Maxwell to add value to Kotoko because he receives huge sums of money as compared to the players. When a team is not performing, the coach cannot run away but if the coach is up to the task the team will move” he told Footballghana.com.

“If he is able to sit down and identify the loopholes in the Kotoko team that is when people will get to know that he is a good coach and has added value to the club. If what he does at training is viable it will be known because the players will move at the level nobody expected”



“If he is able to reach money zone then he has done well and that is the target of the club. Any coach that is able to mastermind for a club to reach the group stage is a good coach and has the potential of winning the trophy” he said.

