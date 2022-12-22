1
Menu
Sports

Maxwell Konadu praises Legon Cities players for victory over Kotoku Royals

Legon Cities Maxwell Konadu Head coach of Legon Cities FC, Maxwell Konadu

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Legon Cities FC, Maxwell Konadu has reacted to his team’s big win against Kotoku Royals in the Ghana Premier League.

The experienced tactician led his team to a delightful 3-0 win against the matchday 9 opponent of the 2022/23 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign on Wednesday, December 21.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Coach Maxwell Konadu said his team deserved the win after working very hard during the league’s break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“We gave a good account of ourselves. We can be proud of our performance today. We were focused all throughout the entire game. We did the little things we needed to do. This win came as a result of hard work and a lot of efforts we put in during the World Cup break,” Coach Maxwell Konadu said.

Courtesy of the win against Kotoku Royals, Accra Lions are now 6th on the Ghana Premier League table.

Up next, the team will face off with Karela United on January 1, 2023.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Related Articles: