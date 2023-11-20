Maxwell Konadu rushed to hospital after attacks from Bofoakwa Tano fans

Maxwell Konadu, Nsoatreman FC coach

Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu has reportedly been attacked by fans of Boafoakwa Tano following the goalless draw game at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

The coach has since been rushed to the hospital, where he is receiving treatment.



Fans at the Coronation Park invaded the pitch right at the blast of the whistle, with some going on to beat the former Black Stars player.



Meanwhile, in a fiercely contested game, both sides failed to find the back of the net.

Konadu's charges were resolute defensively, ensuring they left Sunyani with at least a point.



The Ghana Football Association is expected to take action after the report from the match commissioner of the game in Sunyani.



Bofoakwa Tano secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League at the end of last 16 following a 16-year absence.