Maxwell Konadu set to be appointed Legon Cities coach to rescue season

Coach Maxwell Konadu

Legon Cities are set to appoint their third coach of the season with Maxwell Konadu likely to take charge of the struggling Ghana Premier League outfit.

Konadu will replace experienced coach Bashir Hayford who has struggled to keep the Royals afloat.



The former Black Stars assistant coach has been available on the market after being sacked by Asante Kotoko in December 2020.

Hayford replaced German-Bosnian coach Goran Barjaktarevic who was sacked few days after losing 3-0 to Great Olympics in Match Day Two.



Legon Cities are without a win in their last three matches and have slipped into the relegation zone.