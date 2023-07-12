0
Menu
Sports

Maxwell Konadu steps down as head coach of Legon Cities

Maxwell Konadu Sacking.png Maxwell Konadu

Wed, 12 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legon Cities manager Maxwell Konadu has tendered his resignation as head coach of the Ghana Premier League side. This is according to Accra-based Max FM.

It is alleged that the Royals have outstanding salaries which are yet to be paid, and also the manager is said to have recently fallen out with the club’s management on player transfers.

Maxwell led Legon Cities FC to a strong finish in the BetPawa Premier League in 2022/23, ending the season in 9th place on the league table and winning six of his last nine league games, including an FA Cup quarter-final defeat to eventual winners, Dreams FC.

The club is yet to officially respond to the coach’s departure from the team, whiles fans of the club will be hoping a quick replacement will be made in the coming days as the 2023/24 league season fast approaches.

LSN /DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Woman narrates how police allegedly tore her waist beads
Why Adjetey Anang turned down a juicy endorsement offer from a flagbearer
Boakye Agyarko reacts to the treatment of Alan at Assin North rally
I was betrayed; I wanted to be finance minister – Dr Apraku
Kwesi Pratt reacts to leaked audio on IGP
Otabil’s name pops up in Adjetey Anang’s wife’s pregnancy story
Young Ghanaian who shot relatives in US slapped with 6 charges, pleads not guilty
Sack Dampare and lose 1 million votes - A Plus' warning to NPP on July 2
Two top civil servants who have been branded NDC members
Ablakwa petitions World Bank over Ursula's US$48m 'unapproved' contract
Related Articles: