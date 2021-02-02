Maxwell Konadu takes blame for Ghana’s failure to qualify for CHAN

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu

Former Black Stars B gaffer, Maxwell Konadu has taken full responsibility for Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2020 Championship for African Nations tournament (CHAN) in Cameroon.

The Black Stars B have failed to qualify for the tournament three times in a row Rwanda (2016), Morocco (2018) and now in Cameroon.



Ghana suffered a 1-0 defeat at home in the last qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium against Burkina Faso but failed to score in the return leg tie in Ouagadougou and subsequently missed out on the competition.



However, Maxwell Konadu in an interview with Nhyira FM has taken full responsibility for the country’s inability to qualify.

Asked if he is responsible, he said, “If you are a leader you have to take responsibilities, so I have heard it.”



“If Ghanaians blame me I have to accept it because there are times we also made Ghana great. All is not negative, we went to the finals at some point in time but it’s like we have not been able to qualify a couple of times and that is a minus," he said.



Ghana has been the second runners up in this competition in 2009 and 2014 losing to DR Congo and Libya.