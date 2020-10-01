Maxwell Konadu unhappy with fitness level of Kotoko players

Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu observed that his players are rusty on their return to training after the long break.

The Porcupine Warriors trained for the first time in more than six months as football in the country was banned due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The returned to the field on Wednesday to start preparations for the new season which gets underway in November.



Konadu took charge of the training and admitted that his players are not at their peak.



"Our return to training was good but we realized players have rusted a lot so we have to pick up slowly but we will need to work harder," he said after training.

"Normally, when we go off like this we need at least eight weeks to return to our peak" he added.



The new season will start on November 13, with the Ghana Premier League.



Kotoko will be competing in three competitions, including the CAF Champions League.