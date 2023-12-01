Maxwell Owusu Bonsu takes early lead in Gold Fields PGA Championship

Maxwell Owusu Bonsu

Day one of the 2023 edition of the Gold Fields PGA Championship at Damang ended with Maxwell Owusu Bonsu taking the lead in the regular professional category with a score of 68.

Bonsu’s place at the summit is being threatened by Yaw Barry, John Mawuli Nyarkoh, Visitor Mapwanya, and Augustine Manasseh who posted scores of 72.



In the sixth position is Adam Abdallah with a score of 73, while the defending champion and Vincent Torgah share the seventh spot with a score of 74. Quarshie Atiso joins the leaderboard at the tenth position.



In the senior category, Emos Korblah leads the charge with a score of 70, closely followed by Peter Korsah with 73 and Robert Degbe with 75. Robert Allotey secures the fourth spot with a score of 78, while Akwasi Prempeh and Ahmed Padori hold positions at ninth and 13th, scoring 86 and 92, respectively. J.J. Harvey rounds up the category at the 17th position with a score of 98.

The four ladies making their debut add a unique dynamic to the championship. Constance Awuni takes the lead with a score of 80, followed by Mercy Afi Werner at 101, Felicity Okyei Gyeabour at 91, and Jessica Tey at 91.



A fierce competition unfolds among 42 regular professionals, all vying for the coveted GH₵80,000 cash prize, while the senior pro champion stands to claim GH₵25,000.