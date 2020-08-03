Sports News

Maxwell Woledzi receives award for player that best represents FC Nordsjaelland's values

Mas Ud Didi Dramani handing over the award to Maxwell Woledzi

Ghanaian youngster Maxwell Woledzi has received the award for the player that best represents the value of FC Nordsjaelland.

The 19-year old who recently made his debut for the club was handed the award by Ghanaian coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani.



Woledzi is seen as the player who posses qualities such good character, resilience and the ability to learn and learn faster.



The lanky defender made his debut for the club in July when FC Nordsjaelland traveled to Brondby. A game they lost 4-0 in the Danish Super Liga championships play-offs.

He has gone on to make three more appearances, and looks like the player to replace the departed compatriot Abdul Mumin Suleman.



The teenager joined the Wild Tigers last summer from the Right to Dream Academy, but his first season was limited to more youth team football.



He is expected to play a significant role when the Danish topflight return for the 2020/21 season.

