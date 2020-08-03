Sports News

May 9 disaster and CAF winners’ cup loss are my greatest regrets in life - Osei Boateng

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Osei Boateng

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Osei Boateng has stated that witnessing the May 9 disaster and missing out on the 2002 CAF winners’ cup are the only thing he regrets in football.

The former Ghana youth star was known to be one of the best goalkeepers in his generation but according to him, failing to win the continental showpiece with the Kumasi based club still hurts him



Kumasi became a virtual cemetery when the home side, Kotoko, lost the CAF winners’ Cup to Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco in the final match played in Kumasi.



Despite winning 2-1 at their own backyard to bring the overall score to 2-2, the Moroccans won the cup on away goal rule.

Asked about his career regrets, he said, “May 9 disaster and our defeat to WAC of Morocco are the two things that makes me sad always. Frankly speaking, the May 9th disaster hurts me the most looking at the number of people that lost their lives.



“The May 9th incident hurt me more because we were leading 15 munities to go, so I did ask myself that how many saves can I do for us to carry the day, truth to be told, I was worried when I considered that two quick goals.”



“In fact the first time I took alcohol in my life was May 10 due to the disaster” he told Television CK.

