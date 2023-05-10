May 9th@22: Educate fans to be law-abiding during and after matches – GFA to Clubs

127 football fans lost their lives 22 years ago at the Accra Sports Stadium

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has called on all football clubs to join the Association to continue educating their fans on the laws of the game and to remain law-abiding before, during, and after league matches.

The call comes as the Association marks the 22nd anniversary of the May 9th Stadium disaster today, Tuesday, 9 May 2023.



“On this sad day, we remember our fallen friends, heroes, colleagues, and comrades who lost their lives in that manner whilst supporting the game they truly love,” the GFA said in a statement.



It stated that it remains committed to honour “the memory of our fallen friends by continuing our efforts to improve safety standards at our match venues.”



The GFA appealed to all football administrators, security officers, medical professionals and indeed football-loving Ghanaians to co-operate with the federation and other stakeholders to ensure “we don't experience such incidents in our game ever again.”

On 9th May 2001, 127 football fans lost their lives at the Accra Sports Stadium following a stampede during a Ghana Premier League match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



The GFA said never again should such a tragedy befall the beautiful game and our beloved nation.



The Association once again extended its profound condolences to the families and friends of the victims and the entire football family.