'May our birthday wishes stay with you forever like the 4 - 0 thrashing we gave you' - Hearts celebrates Kotoko @ 85

Asante Kotoko is 85 years today

Accra Hearts of Oak has sent in a congratulatory message to its rival Asante Kotoko as the Porcupine Warriors mark their 85th anniversary on this day August, 31.

The two clubs are sworn rivals and have dominated the domestic scene, sharing 43 Premier League titles over the years.



Accra Hearts of Oak with 20 titles and Asante Kotoko with 23 titles.



In a statement from the Phobians to the Porcupine Warriors, "On the occasion of your 85th celebrations, the management of @Hearts of Oak sends you a congratulatory message. As the two most glamorous clubs in #Ghana, it is our wish that we will leverage on our support base to continue to set the pace and make our game better".

See the tweet below:





@AsanteKotoko_SC Club, welcome to old age and may our birthday wishes stay with you forever like the 4 - 0 trashing we gave you.

As we celebrate and make merry let us remember to keep safe from Covid 19.



????????????#AHOSC — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) August 31, 2020

