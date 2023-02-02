0
Mbappe misses two penalties in two minutes

Mbappe Penalty Miss.jpeg Penalty duties have been a point of contention throughout the season at PSG

Thu, 2 Feb 2023

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe got a second chance at an early penalty against Montpellier on Wednesday but was denied again.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte was the hero for Montpellier, keeping the match scoreless despite the VAR decision. Not long after the pair of misses, Mbappe was forced off with an apparent injury.

Penalty duties have been a point of contention throughout the season at PSG. Mbappe and Neymar clashed in the opening months over who should be first choice, with the French forward eventually winning the responsibility. Neymar is out Wednesday, so Lionel Messi will likely be the default penalty taker after Mbappe's injury substitution.

Mbappe's early exit is far more concerning to Christophe Galtier than the misses. He had only just gotten his full attacking trio back in action together but now faces fitness worries over Mbappe and Neymar.

After the game against Montpellier on Wednesday, PSG will prepare for their Ligue 1 clash with Toulouse on Saturday.



