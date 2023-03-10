Mbella’s monthly salary in Egypt is same as prize money for GPL champion – Kotoko CEO

CEO of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah

The CEO of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has hit out at the FA and authorities on how the betway Ghana Premier League is being managed.

According to him, the one-month salary of Franck Mbella Etouga, a former Asante Kotoko forward currently at Egyptian side Al Masry is the same as the prize money given to the winner of the Ghana Premier League.



The football administrator was reacting to comments by Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, on the low patronage of the league.



Currently, the champions of the Ghana Premier League earn GHc25,000, while the runner-up gets GHc15,000.



However, attendances in the league have been very low this season, with last Sunday’s Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko even recording a very low turnout.

The GFA boss recently suggested that Hearts and Kotoko had a bigger role to play in getting supporters to the stadium, insisting the fans belong to the clubs and not the GFA.



However, reacting to this in a series of posts on Twitter, Nana Yaw Amponsah refuted such claims and said even the biggest clubs in the country “can’t build heaven in hell.”



“Mbella’s 1month Salary = GPL Champion Prize Money,” the Kotoko CEO tweeted.



