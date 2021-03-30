McDan Soccer tournament winners presents Trophy to Paramount Chief

Adjumanikope won the competition

The Ajumanikorpe Township Football Team has presented the McDan Ada Youth Soccer tournament trophy to Nene Abraham Kabu Akuaku III, Paramount Chief of Ada Traditional area.

The trophy with a cash prize of GHC10,000.00 awarded to the team was ceremoniously presented to the paramountcy and later sent to Ajumanikorpe in the Ada West District.



The tournament which was on the theme: "Uniting the youth for massive development and employment in Ada" was sponsored by Electrochem Ghana Limited with five teams selected from the Ada East and West Districts.



The Ajumanikorpe team from the Ada West District was crowned winners of the one-day tournament with Tama Wonders from Tamatoku in the Ada East District as first runners-up.



Mr. Adzoteye Lawer Akrofi, Acting District Chief Executive of the Ada West District who led the team to the paramountcy presented the award to Nene Agudey Obitchereh II, Manklalo of Ada who represented the paramount chief.

"McDan promised to construct an AstroTurf for each of the districts and tournament was to introduce some of the players to playing on Astro turf," he said.



Nene Obitchereh II who received the trophy on behalf of Nene Abraham Kabu Akuaku III, congratulated the team and asked them to forever make Ada proud.



Asafoatsengua Buertey Okumko Obuampong IV, Warlord of the Adibiawer clan who was part of elders who received the team asked the players to remain humble and submissive to their coaches and managers to help them go far in their football careers.