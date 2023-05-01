McDan awarded with International Business Icon of the Year

Dr Daniel McKorley receiving his award

Source: Prosper Agbenyegah, Contributor

The Group Chairman of McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel McKorley, has been honoured with the recipient of the INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS ICON of the Year Award.

He was honoured among ten other individuals who were decorated for distinguishing themselves in various fields in their countries at the Africa Economy Builders Forum & Awards, held in Abidjan, Cote D’ivore.



Dr. Daniel McKorley during the event addressed the gathering of African business and political leaders when they discussed “The Economic Integration in the AFCFTA ERA.”

He highlighted urgent steps required to harness the full benefit of the free trade to accelerate deployment among member countries.



Dr. Daniel McKorley expressed gratitude to the organisers for recognising his efforts towards continuous improvement and innovation in the field of business which is a great motivation for marching ahead.