'Me wu' - Asamoah Gyan reveals what he said after missing crucial penalty against Uruguay

Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

Ghanaian legend, Asamoah Gyan, has hilariously relieved "the most painful day" in his career as a footballer after missing a crucial penalty for the Black Stars in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Asamoah Gyan, after singlehandedly carrying Ghana on his back in the 2010 FIFA World Cup to the quarter-finals, missed a crucial penalty in stoppage time, which eventually led to Ghana's elimination in the shootouts.



The Black Stars in 2010 were awarded a late penalty after Luis Suarez made a goal-bound header save with his hand in extra time.



Gyan, however, stepped up and hit the crossbar from 12 yards. Ghana eventually lost 4-2 on penalties after the match ended one-all.



Asked about the first words he uttered after missing the kick at the Romanus Incomplete Comedy Show on Friday, December 23, 2022, Asamoah Gyan stated that "Me Wu" which means "I'm dead," were his first words.

The former Sunderland striker was honoured at the event for his incredible contribution to the growth of Ghana football and for ending his career as the top score for Ghana with 51 goals.



Asamoah Gyan is also Africa's top scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup, a competition that started 92 years ago.



Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:



