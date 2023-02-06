Medeama's Joseph Tetteh Zutah retires from football

Joseph Tetteh Zutah

Ghana Premier League side Medeama have announced that their long-time captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah has retired from football.

"Medeama SC would like to announce that club legend Joseph Tetteh Zutah will bring his 15-year association with the club as a player to an end on Sunday, February 5, 2023" the club announced on their official website.



The outstanding club captain bid farewell to the fans during Medeama's 2-0 Premier League match against Samartex at the Akoon Community Park on Sunday.



He walked out, alongside his family to a guard of honour and addressed the fans who have supported him right from the time he made his bow as a teenager.



Zutah built a reputation as an excellent player and is now an enviable chief administrator of the club, completely dedicated to Medeama SC.



He handed the captain’s armband to Kwasi Donsu and bid farewell to the fans.



The midfielder goes down in history as the most loyal and dedicated Medeama footballer to have graced the pitch in Tarkwa.

He embodies everything the club stands for.



Zutah joined the Mauve and Yellow as a teenager in 2008, clocking 430 appearances, scoring over 100 goals and assists.



He won the Ghana FA Cup twice with Medeama in 2013 and 2015.



The club legend will continue his role as an administrator at the club.



He is currently the vice-president of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG).